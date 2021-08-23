Ananya Panday makes quite the case for a halter neck scarf top by Cult Gaia; Yay or Nay?

Gen Zs and millennials are always one step ahead when it comes down to making a statement. While their fashion choices are extremely comfortable and save great on the pocket. (Courtesy of all those DIY videos) Everything from tie-dye outfits to thrifting, new age trends are clearly a winner! Ananya Panday is always quick to join this bandwagon and her recent look serves as proof.

Scarf tops are getting extremely popular and while every celeb has given it their own twist, the actress took it to a whole new level. The Student of the Year 2 debutante showed off her new all-black wardrobe in a series of photos shared on her social media platform. She looks every bit stunning in a satin halter neck scarf top fastened with a silver hoop and tie up detail around the neck. She then picked out a pair of matching pants that bore tie up strings in place of the belt and cinched the waist.

Laid in front of a contrasting red background, the actress picked out a pair of gold dangler earrings that worked as the perfect accessory. Talking about accessories, picture 2 also featured avant garde canvas bracelets that stole the show. With a flawless neutral makeup look, Ms Panday took things to another level with her wet slick back hair.

What are your thoughts about her outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

