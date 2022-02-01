Ananya Panday makes a strong case for flower power in a floral corset and leather skirt: Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday was always the talk of the town. The actress who is always active on social media and can't get enough of it is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Shakun Batra.

For her promotional looks, the actress is being styled by Lakshmi Lehr who has seriously elevated Annie's looks. Her most recent look from today was a mix of patterns and colours.

The 24-year-old Khaali Peeli actress opted for a floral corset top that ended at her waist. This was paired with a bright, bottle-green leather skirt with a ruffle detail on one side of it. Making colour blocking with her choice of footwear, Ananya picked out a pair of blue strappy heels. A pair of gold hoop earrings were all that she needed to accessorise her look with.

While she does like to keep her hair left loose, this time around her locks were pulled back into a high, sleek ponytail. Filled-in brows, shimmery eyelids and glossy pink lips completed her look for the event.

While Ananya pulled off the look with utmost confidence, the entire look seemed slightly mismatched. The coset didn't do well with the skirt and neither did the heels. While we think her outfits did full justice to the actress in the past few days, this looks was quite underwhelming!

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

