Ananya Panday makes a stunning statement in a bright orange dress by Shivan & Narresh; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes sure all eyes are on her as she dons a bright orange dress by Shivan & Narresh. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday has been making quite a lot of buzz and her recent movies are enough proof of that! The actress who was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan. Now, the young actress will be seen starring alongside Ishaan Khatter in a new movie, Khaali Peeli. While the actress is aceing at her work front, the diva is also making sure to look her best while doing so. From airport lobbies to the red carpet, she has definitely made the most of her stylish wardrobe and her recent looks are enough proof of it.

Today, Ananya slayed yet again as she ensured all eyes were on her. For the day, the actress opted for a bright orange dress that bore an asymmetrical silhouette. The one-shouldered dress was a perfect fit for the diva while a belt cinched her waist to show off her curves. Adding to the asymmetric detailing, a ruffled hem featured a high-low hem that showed enough of her long toned legs. Matching tire up heels added height to her already tall and lean frame.

Adding to the look, she styled her long mane in long soft curls that gracefully bushed her shoulders. Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and a neutral lip worked together to create a stunning glam look. Miss Panday let her ensemble do all the talking and ditched any and every kind of accesories.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

