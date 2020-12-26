Ananya Panday makes us miss summer in a floral co ord set by July Issue; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday takes us back to summer days as she slays in a gorgeous floral outfit. Check it out

This year we've all skipped summer to directly hop on to winter and look like Ananya Panday is making the most of these list times. While it's hardly cold in Mumbai, the Student of the Year 2 actress is making sure to fulfil all her summer dreams. The actress who posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle looked every bit stunning in a bright aqua number. While we've seen quite a lot of experimentative outfits on the diva, this one surely is a work of art on her.

For the day out, Ananya chose to keep things fresh in a co-ord set by July Issue. The bright outfit bore floral prints in a contrasting bright pink hue. With a mini skirt and a twisted bralette, Ms Panday showed off enough of her toned midriff. While the co-ord was a simple one, it's the layered jacket that added extra oomph to the look. The jacket bore oversized lapels accompanied by a puffy shoulder and narrow sleeve ends.

The outfit was every bit fresh and Ananya further gave the look what it deserved by keeping her hair and makeup to a minimum. She let her textured brown mane down in a side part while keeping her makeup to as minimum as possible. With a coral flush on her lips, cheeks and eye, the actress glowed her way!

We are quite a fan of the look and to be honest, this one could easily be considered as one her bests! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

