Ananya Panday in Manish Malhotra & Ritika Mirchandani outfits defines desi glam on a royal note; Yay or Nay?

We always loved ethnic ensembles in all of their forms but we adore it more now that Ananya Panday is bringing irresistible magic combined with desi elegance to our screens one Liger promotion at a time. Smitten again is us with two of her latest looks and these look lovely. With weddings and festivals upon us, there's no need to feel left out on putting every bit of glamour forward. Now is the time and allow us to say so because panache is all that we have in mind. What's on yours though?

Journeying across cities in India currently, Ananya is inspiring us heavily with her ethnic outfits. From lehengas to co-ordinated sets, it's been a dreamy watch for us viewers. To get your shot of majestic glam, you'd get your hands on these masterpiece creations. First up, the 23-year-old lit up Hyderabad with her desi charm in a Manish Malhotra indo-western set. This royal blue number has itself rooted in the designer's Khaab collection. This chikankari set features a strappy crop top teamed with co-ordinated palazzo pants with a wide-legged silhouette and layered up with a flowy organza cape. What an epic pick for a daytime event, isn't it? Meagan Concessio styled this ethnic look for the star with a choker necklace, bangles and a ring.

Another fabulous one to follow was for promotions in Warangal. She twinned in black with her co-star, both making our hearts race with their smiles and styles. Keeping up with black like an absolute beauty is Ananya in a Ritika Mirchandani lehenga set. The sleeveless black and gold blouse was embroidered with stand-out details, courtesy of Dori work and bugle beads. This deep neckline blouse was clubbed with a plain organza skirt and a netted dupatta glammed up with scalloped borders. Gold kadas, statement earrings and a ring sealed off her look.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

