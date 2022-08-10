Ananya Panday in a mini cut-out dress styled with sneakers has us seeing a sporty-chic look; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday continues to keep mini dresses relevant even after summer has left no trace of its shine. Yes, partial sightings of rays don't really count while you still see the clouds pouring away incessant showers on us. It's no exaggeration that black is fierce by name and extremely beautiful by nature. To have our closets ruled over and over again with a few or countless little black dresses, these won't stop saying 'vibe-check done' come rain or shine.

When a cutie goes cutest, here's what she looks like. Copying this look, asap? Tried and tested today by the Liger actress, this mini dress is making our world go round and round. Yours too? Let's open our hearts to re-welcome glamour. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio is back to making us want to take notes. On chic duty was Ananya in a monotone black dress. It featured double noodle straps and a semi-sweetheart neckline. The starlet's suede dress had its own highlights to take credit for. One that's most eye-catching and guessable is the front cut-out detail placed below the neckline.

Do these details fit the bill for a date dress? Are you someone who does dresses and heels together? Nattier together are also your shoes. Give yourself the coolness of monochrome with sneakers that look similar. Sporty and fun, that's Ananya's personal style in a nutshell. She also wore studded mini drop earrings and a cuff that wired her OOTD as one. A sleek hairdo pulled back and tied into a semi-bun and a bright pink lipstick signed off her recent look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

