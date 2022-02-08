Ananya Panday in Mixedgals corset top & ripped jeans showed us what it takes to be a hot date: Yay or Nay?

The fashion universe has a sea of outfits to offer but February says do dates with corsets. How accurate because isn't this the chicest way out to command attention? If you seem to be toying with pulling off natty looks with dresses let's show you how to place the cliche game behind and hit up some glam with corsets that are quickly becoming the must-haves. If you too want to hop on the hot girl streak like Ananya Panday, here's how to make an impact in corsets that emanate a coquettish aesthetic.

The Gehraiyaan star has us equipped with another bombshell look as she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a corset top. If you assumed that corsets always did an exceptional job when with dresses, we're so ready to match this strapless number with multiple pants or skirts and see how on-fleek it can look. With white showing us how to add life to our days, the Mia corset from Mixedgals as seen on Miss Panday entails a pearl-like design that had mini frills attached as the border. Its boned bust added more shape and sharpness. The plunging neckline outfit is worth Rs. 13,459.50 had a curved hem and looked cute when teamed with high-waist blue ripped jeans. She rolled it up to crop it as mid-length pants.

Hot pink stilettos from Christian Louboutin with bows truly do it for us as they effortlessly show how to switch up a look. Chunky chains including the chain-link accessory, star, and skull pendant, hoop earrings, and finger rings, look at all the cool ways you can re-create this look. Summer hairdo lesson to note, tie your hair into a top bun and let your lips look glossed up. Peach glossy eyelids and skin so dewy, it looked brighter than the stars.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

