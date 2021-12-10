Ananya Panday in Naeem Khan's strapless pink gown is the epitome of prettiest princess: Yay or Nay?

Look to your right and then to your left. Do you see everything in red? It's that time of the year when you inordinately embrace this hue during December. But, when you come across an outfit coloured in something as pleasing and precious as pink, looking away isn't the best option. Does a dress really go to waste? You're probably not living your wedding guest or rather a bridesmaid moment to the fullest.

An ensemble so regal isn't here to suggest that you're dulling out the bride's shine. You're just owning the look you deserve. There's more you can do with an outfit that you take to a wedding, wear it to a ball and get your dancing toes in action. All this while, we've been talking about this show-stopper of a gown donned by Ananya Panday last night. Celebrity and fashion stylist, Meagan Concessio showed us that pink won't do us wrong this season. Yesterday, the 23-year-old put up a series of pictures in which she looked absolutely like a doll dressed in Naeem Khan's strapless gown.

The floor-length ensemble is a part of the Indian-American designer’s Fall 2020 collection. This tube gown bore a mini V-neck detail which created the illusion of a plunging neckline. Ideally, this ensemble comes with a matching fabric belt but it was not in sight here. It also bore a V-shaped pattern which was placed a little below the bodice, anything princess-like comes with a little drama, and here goes one. This further opened into a voluminous and pleated flare that rested on the ground with utmost charm.

This ensemble doesn’t look friendly in the dead of winter, but you’d use a jacket or a better choice could be made with what you could as warm. A few use a feather boa, scarves, and so on. Ananya’s look was rounded off with sparkly mini ear cuffs, studded bangles, and rings that looked ultra-gorgeous. Her hairdo was split into two cute styles, one side had it side-swept and the other was pinned at the back. Dewy makeup with on-point shimmery eyelids made her look ever-so-stunning in pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Ananya Panday proved dresses are all we need to be 'red y' for the party season