From Ananya Panday to Nora Fatehi: 5 Bollywood actresses who made a statement with funky prints

Dressing up in bold colours and quirky prints can be risky to pull off. But these Bollywood divas nailed every look in style.

Wearing solids is comfortable and safe, but it can get boring. Hence, our leading ladies have added a little bit of fun and extra colour to their wardrobes with these swanky printed outfits. Dressing up in playful and eye-catching prints can be fun but is also quite a risk. Pulling something like that off can be a challenge. Our divas however nailed the challenge flawlessly and with utmost confidence. Here, we have a list of our favourite divas dressed in the most earthy prints.

Nobody could have pulled off this look like ! She rocked the retro look in a floral-printed pixelated shirt and checked trousers. The stunning diva carried the look with confidence and charisma. Taapsee further elevated the retro factor of the look by accessorising it with big floral earrings and evocative round frames!

Ananya Panday kept it cute and graceful with her printed outfit. The colourfulness of the outfit is what set it apart. The co-ord set features a floral printed crop top and a matching fluttery skirt. The outfit gave out an easy-going and fun spring vibe. Ananya teamed this breezy outfit with a beach hat and gave it the perfect finishing touch.

also hopped onto the funky print trend with an oversized yellow, floral-printed jacket. She nailed the casual look by layering this lemon yellow jacket over a classic white tee, ripped blue denims and white sneakers. This flowy jacket can simply be layered over any casual outfit for a more modish look.

Dancing diva, Nora Fatehi was also spotted wearing a colourful, heavily printed midi dress. She flawlessly carried the dress with grace and poise. The eye-catching print on the dress was bound to make heads turn! Nora let her dress do all the talking by pairing it with simple white, pearl studded heels and silver hoops.

Our royal princess, Sara Ali Khan managed to bring in the funky print trend to vacay looks! She was seen donning an earthy printed co-ord set on her recent Maldives trip. The set features a printed spaghetti crop top and a matching long skirt with a long slit on the side that added a sultry effect to it. This attractive outfit made for glamorous beachwear.

