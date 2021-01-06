Ananya Panday opts for head to toe white in I Am Gia for Deepika Padukone's birthday: Yay or Nay?

The actress, accompanied by Karan Johar, made her way to celebrate co-star Deepika Padukone's birthday last night. Check out what she wore.

Ananya Panday just got back from what seemed like one of the most relaxing holidays yet! The actor accompanied Ishaan Khatter to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. Her vacation wardrobe was all about floral bikinis, dresses and lots of tie-dye, the actress' current favourite trend! She took a break from shooting her upcoming film, which stars and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Last night, Ananya was accompanied by , as the director and his latest Student made their way to celebrate Deepika Padukone's birthday. , , Sidhant Chaturvedi and more, were also present.

For the party, Ananya was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. She picked out a head-to-toe white look in an off-shoulder I Am Gia top, which also featured a sweetheart neckline. The actress tucked this into a pair of white jeans and completed her look with bright pink stilettos, which added a pop of colour to her look. Tousled locks and a black face mask were all she needed to step out.

We also love how tanned the actress looks after her vacation!

The Khaali Peeli actress posed with Karan Johar, who added a dash of colour to his all-black look, with a tribal burgundy hued Song for the Mute jacket and black boots with silver rivets.

We quite liked how simple and fuss-free Ananya kept her look for the night! What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

