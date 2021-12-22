Ananya Panday paired her black crop top with beige flared pants and sneakers: Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday is creating ripples across the film industry. The Khali Peeli star has done wonders with her role in Gehraiyaan which already has her fans wanting for more. The diva who is super pumped for the release of her film is also set for the release of Liger, in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The actress was spotted out and about in the city earlier today keeping it casual.

Over the years, since her debut in Student of the Year 2, it is not just Ananya Panday's acting that has evolved. Her style game too has been taken up a few notches. She now dresses for her body type and we're here for it.

Spotted in the city, Ananya kept it casual in a basic black full-sleeve cropped t-shirt beneath which she sported a halter-neck bra. Showing off her toned torso, Panday also sported a pair of high-waist beige formal trousers with flared hems. Sticking to the athleisure trend, the actress rocked a pair of white sneakers to remain comfortable. Additionally, she also carried with her a mini cream purse that matched her bag. Keeping the rest of her look simple, the actress opted for a pair of minimal earrings to wrap things up.

Her shoulder-length hair was styled in a centre-parted manner and pushed behind her ears. No makeup and just a dab of tinted lip balm completed the diva's off-duty look.

What are your thoughts on Ananya's off-duty look? Would you sport it as well? Comment below and let us know.

