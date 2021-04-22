  1. Home
Ananya Panday pairs her cosy airport look with an EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton tote; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday keeps it cosy and comfortable in a trendy tie-dye sweatshirt as she heads to New York with her mother. Check it out
Mumbai
From wearing sarees at the airport to going all out in layered ensembles, we’ve seen it all! Gone are the days where celebs treated airport lobbies like the red carpet. Now, Bollywood divas are making sure to keep things comfy and practical while also staying fashionable and joining the bandwagon is Ananya Panday who kept things comfortable and cosy at the airport. 

The Student of the Year 2 actress kept things comfy as she boarded a flight to New York with her mother. The actress picked out a pair of black skin-tight leggings and styled it with an oversized hoodie. The colourful tie-dye hoodie ensured all eyes were on her while she covered her face with a white mask. She then let her mane down in their natural wavy texture while picking out transparent reading glasses for the flight. 

While the outfit screamed millennial comfort, she picked out an expensive Louis Vuitton tote to elevate the look. The monogrammed LV tote is a recent Bollywood favourite with Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi already giving it their stamp of approval. The actress picked out the classic brown-beige hue for her tote which costs approximately INR 2 lakhs. Ms Panday then completed her look with a pair of white chunky sneakers. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

