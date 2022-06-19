Ananya Panday in a paisley printed crop top and ripped jeans aced a sweet summer look; Yay or Nay?

Welcome to the blue-tiful world! Now that summer has officially shown the goodbye sign, some of us still wish that we could travel back in time. Here's to us yearning for the day when the weather acts in our favour to show us some sunshine while it puts the rain on halt. As we await another glam moment, let's take a look at Ananya Panday's latest getup, which we could call an essential to slay. It's giving pretty like it's meant to be, so what's not to love?

The Liger actress was spotted yesterday outside a restaurant she frequents. Her bestie Shanaya Kapoor too brought a cute look forward in a tea-length dress. The Panday girl's casual look was the one to watch because chic is all we could think of. She picked out a cami top from Urban Outfitters which featured a paisley print, a deep V-neckline, ruched detail, and adjustable straps.

When Ananya does fashion, she either serves it max cute or hot and this time as she chose the former, a frilled asymmetric hem was on display. The 23-year-old styled her crop top with high-waisted light blue denim pants with ripped details. This too cropped a little above her ankles. Her up-to-the-minute OOTD included gold hoop earrings, transparent strapped heeled stilettos, and a Bottega Veneta teal-washed Jodie bag. The Gehraiyaan actress had her hair styled in a low bun, eyebrows well filled-in and a glossy pout rounded off her look smoothly.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Father's Day: Saif Ali Khan to Karan Johar: 5 Bollywood boys and their kids' twinning game