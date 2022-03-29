Ananya Panday proves green is here to stay in a Dior coordinated jacket and shorts set: Yay or Nay?

It's never tricky to steal the spotlight in summer. All you need to show up to every location is a bright colour game. Shorts are having a moment this season have hitting the peak heat level, there's much to love about these cute numbers. With a fashion history backing these, you'll see them in many fabrics and yet fall in love like never before. Let's make your days edgier and sexier with just the right hot update you need.

Let's get you to outdo yourself with a funky cool ensemble. Ananya Panday is all for the greens and let's root for it. Yesterday she attended the IIFA Awards 2022 press conference held in Mumbai and for the same, she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. She's been a total magnet to the concept of being a fashion queen and this green leather coordinated set from Dior is just what your eyes would thank for. From the French luxury house's Spring '22 collection, the jacket bore broad lapels and multiple black buttons which gave company to the chic details of contrast white chevron stripe print and black hue smeared to create a quirky look. It was kept open as it had a white shirt beneath and tucked inside her shorts. This mini outfit too had everything similar to that of the jacket.

Equal attention was drawn by her accessories. A solid gold touch with earrings, rings, and black strappy heels decked up with white embellishments complemented her look. She wore her side-parted hair in a soft wavy texture and had her eyes enhanced with kohl and a nude-toned pout.

