Ananya Panday proves pink is the moment in monochrome bralette and bootleg pants by Prabal Gurung; Yay or Nay?

The Gehraiyaan stars are on a promotional spree serving looks one after the other in glam styles. Must say, we didn’t expect so many dope looks but currently are crushing on each of them. Spicing things up with a power pink touch was Ananya Panday’s recent look in a monochromatic Prabal Gurung number. Ananya’s chic and sporty looks have always been a hit. Her Gen Z approved style game is finding new horizons taking lessons from 80’s retro glam and fusing it with futuristic edgy sophisticated fashion elements.

Her monochromatic look consisted of a fuchsia pink textured cotton corset detail bralette paired with matching high-waisted bootleg trousers. Simple, fun and chic! She teamed the look with pink heels and her eye-grabbing pink and cobalt blue rings did make a statement. The SOTY 2 actress nailed the look with her dewy glow makeup featuring shimmery pink eyeshadow, lots of highlighter and hints of blush. Though her contemporary earrings didn’t do much to her modern look, they managed to sit well with her minimal aesthetics. She left her tousled mane open in textured waves, painted her nails soft pink and rounded off the look carrying a powder blue mini bag which contrasted her all-pink look.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya’s powerful yet sensual look in fuchsia pink is a winning pick for a party night. We have been sporting several celebrities sporting all-pink looks in the recent past and the millennial star’s this snazzy look just seals the fact that pink is the moment! What do you think of her stunning style; Yay or Nay?

