Ananya Panday put us in a winter state of mind in a casual denim look which rocked with boots; Yay or Nay?

Let anything be on the rise, the humble and much-adored denim gives no damn. It's always the winner and fashion knows it well. Curated to be donned all year round, it often gets its share of alchemy too that just doesn't allow us to look at anything else. As this fabric stands strong in centering our style, here's a very wintery look that would make you want to re-live the days gone by. Looks like a cosy comeback is due, yeah? Ananya Panday showed us a denim-on-look isn't the one to retire.

It's the month to slay in what we call exciting fashion. Say flower-printed dresses, mini skirts, shorts, sheer outfits, and anything that promises a show of skin. But when there's a good style rearing its head out and proud, and wholly chic, we know that's the one to reach our radar unconsciously. Ananya Panday took to social media to share an array of images that had her reminiscing about the days she misses with her girl gang and random balloons. Our favourite turns out to be picture one where she wore a cool girl fit.

If rainy days aren't too far and if thinking of the cold season seems dreadful, here's something that will keep you covered and make your day. The Gehraiyaan actress picked out a beige turtle-neck top with three-quarter sleeves which she tucked inside straight-fit denim blue pants.

The 23-year-old entered into the territory of intense nattiness with a denim jacket that came with a frayed hem. She used this cropped number to top off her OOTD. And, her knee-length black suede boots too showed us how a statement is made. She was all smiles as she accessorised her casual getup with a Dior shoulder bag that featured the brand's signature letters charm. She had her nails coloured neon orange and her straight hair was kept untied.

