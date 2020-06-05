Ananya Panday is the queen of mini skirts: 5 times she rocked it better than anybody else 

The Khaali Peeli actress has been sporting mini skirts for the longest time and brought them back into style!

Ever since Ananya Panday made her debut in Student of the Year 2, all eyes have been on her. The diva that she is today, Panday has quickly turned into a fashion icon. From sporting the latest designer outfits to amping up her style, following trends and even setting them. One outfit she wears whether it is trending or not, are mini skirts. She sports it time-and-again, proving that she truly love the outfit. So much so that, she set off a trend with mini skirts having everybody follow suit! Check out the five times Ananya rocked mini skirts and show us how its done.

When in Dubai by the beach, Panday showed off her toned legs and midriff in a dainty high-waisted floral mini skirt, making for the ultimate vacation look. The frill at the bottom only added some fun to the outfit.

Who said mini skirts can only be fun and not classy? For her next look, Ananya opted for a crisp white mini skirt that she styled with a matching white oversized shirt. To give her outfit a casual feel, Panday completed her look with chunky sneakers.

To make for a fun yet flirty look, Ananya opted for a light pink mini skirt with a frill hem. Paired with a cream sweater, it made for an elegant look perfect for date night, we think!

For a more experimental look, opt for a lazer cut-out skirt and wear it with a matching top and heels. Show off those toned legs in that lazer cut-out miniskirt!

Co-ords are clearly the way to go! Go all-out retro in a polka-dotted outfit with an off-shoulder top and high-waisted polka dot skirt complete with sunnies and chunky sneakers.

How to you plan on styling your mini skirt? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani share a philosophical perspective on 2020; Call it 'most important year of all'

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×