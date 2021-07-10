Ananya Panday rocks the MOST POPULAR fashion trend that millennials are obsessing over; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes a trendy statement as she steps out in the city looking her fashionable best. Check it out

Ever since her debut in the Bollywood industry, Ananya Panday has become the fashion icon for the millennials. While the older actresses have always been fashionable and a step ahead in the game, Ananya Panday took inspiration from the millennial trends going on in the world and she’s clearly aceing it in style. Case in point, the actress picked out another hot trend today and it’s the chicest ever.

For her day out, Ananya Panday picked out a muted yellow corset top with strapless details that perfectly suited her petite frame. Corsets are the most popular right now and the social media platforms are flooded with people rocking them like a pro. It was about time Bollywood celebs took it up and Ananya seems to be a trooper in that department.

The Student of the Year 2 actress styled it with a pair of white cargo pants with patch pockets on the side. The high-waisted pants worked perfectly with the corset and the contrast of style added extra oomph to the look. For her accessories, the actress opted for dainty layered necklaces while ditching her earrings. Side parted waves complemented her look while Ms Panday rounded off her look with a pair of strappy heels. We are quite the fan of her look and completely love the way she worked up a corset into her casual attire.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Times Deepika Padukone gave us the ultimate guide to rocking all white desi outfits

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×