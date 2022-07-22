Ananya Panday in Room 24 cut-out dress & Arpita Mehta saree weaves a classy monotone magic; Yay or Nay?

Monotone looks are bossing over our feeds and we're loving this tradition. We're not new to how scene-stealing this game can get and if you were to factor in the levels of effortless chic, panache, and oomph it can devote to, have you ever been disappointed to say yes to a single-coloured look? Bollywood celebrities' picture files are home to us when we're lost on how to test out and nail a particular look we may have in mind. Help is always welcome, right? Here we have two gems lined by for you with Ananya Panday queening around, girl you are a bombshell!

Haven't leaned into the madness of Liger movie yet? Wait for the promotional looks of your stars and before you know it, these have you taking notes. Ananya kickstarted her fire show for the trailer launch yesterday and is your mood board for the party and wedding season, looking fresh now?

Both styled by Meagan Concessio, this Room | 24 Astrid black dress with a halter-neck had more to watch, say the cross-over detail at the front, a broad cut-out that left the midriff bare, a thigh-high slit which looked sexy along with the ruched aesthetic. Oh, also worthy of looking at is this sustainably curated lycra ensemble's deep and open back. This midi dress was styled with hoop earrings, rings, and strappy pointed-toe pumps.

Next up was a striking red Arpita Mehta saree which had lovely sequin and crystal beaded embellishments on it. The ethnic number had graceful-looking tiers placed close to the hem. The 23-year-old donned it with a bralette-style blouse and accessories like a bracelet, studded emerald earrings, and choker necklace with multiple pendants, this is just too beautiful.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kareena Kapoor showed how to keep your style as cool as ever in co-ord sets