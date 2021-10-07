Ananya Panday’s airport look in an army green jumpsuit is all about comfort dressing: Yay or Nay?

The Gen-Z star Ananya Panday has always been all out when it comes to fashion. She has amazed us with her looks, whether it be simple or glam. From western wear to ethnic wear, she is always on point with her stylish attire. Her Instagram is filled with her stunning looks.

During this lockdown, she never failed to impress us. She was always bringing new looks, even if it was just dressing up and sitting at home. Not just this, even her airport looks are no less. She can go all stylish while being comfortable. Recently, she was papped at the airport, and we loved her style.

The actress donned an army green coloured jumpsuit accentuating her tall figure. The full-sleeved jumpsuit featured button-down detail from the front, breast pockets on both sides, a belt at the waist and pockets on the pants as well. She went neutral with two dainty gold bracelets in one hand.

Ananya wore her favourite white sneakers with red and blue detailing with the outfit. She also carried her all-time favourite tote bag, which she always carries with her. The Goyard customised bag has her initials 'AP' on it with her Peppa Pig bag charm. She flaunted her glowing skin with no makeup and her natural waves left open to one side.

She looked all comfy as well as chic in her whole attire.

What do you think about her look? Tell us in the comments down below.

