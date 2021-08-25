Ananya Panday’s chic day outfit consists of a tie dye tee and classic jeans; Yay or Nay?

GenZs have been making a lot of fashion choices that are determining major trends across the world. While little DIY projects during the quarantine has taken up the internet with a storm; everything from scarf tops to newer ways to wear a tank have been getting extremely popular. While this is the case, another DIY project aka tie-dye has made a huge comeback and everyone is jumping on the bandwagon like a pro.

You can hardly ever go wrong with a colourful tie-dye tee and the Student of the Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday has shown us multiple ways to slay it in style. Today, it proved to be no different as the millennial diva stepped out looking her casual best. For the day out, she stepped out in a pair of blue classic cut denims with a high-waisted silhouette and cropped hem. She styled the blue washed jeans with a simple white tee with blue dye stains all over. It also featured a faint black graphic drawing in the front.

This look is clearly the perfect inspiration for every college girl out there! The actress added a sporty touch to the look by styling it with a pair of chunky sneakers. She then picked out a white tote bag that hung down from her shoulder while covering most of her face with a black mask.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relaxed outfit for her day out is what all mommy fashion dreams are made of; Yay or Nay?