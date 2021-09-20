Ananya Panday’s floral dress in the perfect outfit for a chill beach day: Yay or Nay?

Our floral queen is back with a new floral look, and we can't take our eyes off her. Ananya Panday has a stunning collection of printed outfits, and florals are one of them. She is obsessed with floral prints. Whether it be a party, wedding or a beach outfit, you can find them everywhere.

Ananya is enjoying her stay in the Maldives, and her Instagram is proof of it. It seems like she is a water baby and loves being around the sea. Ananya made her debut in SOTY 2, and since then, she has been ruling our hearts. We are amazed by her performances, and more than that, her style.

The Khaali Peeli actress never fails to stun us with her looks, and once again, she nailed it. She blessed our feeds with her beautiful smile and cute attire. Donned in a bright yellow mini summer dress with white sunflowers on it, Ananya looked nothing less than a flower herself.

The fit and flare dress featured a deep V neck with strappy sleeves and smocking detailing at the waist. She looked pretty sunny herself as she watched the sunset. Ananya also put up a yellow flower in her hair which added to her cuteness. With no accessories and her bare face with no makeup at all, she looked perfectly glam on her own. Her raw wavy hair made her look even prettier.

Ananya has a charm in herself. She looks flawless even without putting effort into dressing up. She looked like a sun herself.

