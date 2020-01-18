Ananya Panday’s green Ritika Mirchandani sharara is perfect for your BFF’s Sangeet party; Yay or Nay?

The 21 year old stepped out in the city earlier today and served us yet another look.

Ananya Panday entered the Bollywood industry in 2019 with Dharma Production's Student of the Year 2. The actress had a super fruitful 2019 as she had another hit in the form of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The young actress instantly became a favourite amongst the masses for her chirpy and happy-go-lucky nature. The 21 year old stepped out in the city earlier today and served us yet another look.

Ananya Panday slid into a desi avatar as she opted for a peppy green ethnic ensemble by Ritika Mirchandani. The actress’s outfit featured a noodle strap short kurta with floral embroidery in off-white and an embroidered belt around the waist. The kurta was teamed up with flared shararas in the same colour with silver chevron embroidery and sheer dupatta. Pandey styled her look with brushed open blow dried hair, a silver maang-tika, filled in brows, light smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was a massive hit at the box office and also managed to do good business. Pati Patni Aur Woh garnered a lot of love from the audience. The newcomer will next be seen in Khali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter and post that in Shakun Batra’s next co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi which is slated to release in 2021.

Did you like Ananya's desi look? Are you excited to see her opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli? Comment below and let us know.

