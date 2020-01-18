Ananya Panday’s Kanika Goyal look has left us confused; Yay or Nay?

Last night Ananya stepped out in the city to attend an event and served us a new look.

Ananya Panday marked her debut with Dharma Production's Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. 2019 sure was amazing for the actress as she was seen in yet another movie later in the year - Pati Patni Aur Woh. The stunner has made a place for herself in the hearts of the audiences and there's absolutely no denying that. Last night Ananya stepped out in the city to attend an event.

The young actress opted for a black and white striped blazer dress with deep bishop sleeves and black button details. She styled her look with a messy hair ponytail, filled in brows, glossy lips, golden hoops and mustard yellow daddy sneakers. While we like her outfit and her hair and makeup too is in place, we are really not sure about her chunky daddy sneakers. The hoop earrings and the shoes are clashing and we wish that she should have opted for another pair of shoes.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film went on to become a roaring hit at the box office doing good business and also garnering a lot of love from the audience. Ananya will next be seen in Khali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter and in Shakun Batra’s next co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Did you like Ananya's outfit? Are you excited to see her opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli? Comment below and let us know.

