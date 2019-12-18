Ananya Panday’s lacy minidress by Paule Ka is perfect for the party season; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes a stunning statement in a lacy minidress as she steps out for the Pati, Patni Aur Woh success party. Check it out

The newbie, Ananya Panday has made sure to create a lot of buzz in just numbered days. The actress who made her debut with Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2 is currently enjoying the success of her new movie, Pati, Patni, Aur Woh. The cast is clearly making the most of it as they were spotted at the success party in the city.

For the night, Ananya made sure all the attention was on her as she opted for a gorgeous black mini dress by Paule Ka. The mini dress bore a black tank top that cinched at the waist and then transcended into a skater skirt-like silhouette. What stole the show was the lacy detailing that peeked through the hem and neckline that made sure to elevate the look to a whole new level. Adding to it all, she layered the lacy dress with a cropped jacket by Ralph Lauren that rested on her shoulders.

Ms Panday then styled her look with a pair of black heels which added that extra height to her already tall frame. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with hints of kohl and mascara, flawless base and neutral-toned lips. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress let her hair down with brushed-in curls that toned down the glamorous look while giving it a natural touch.

We are absolute fans of the look and loved the way lace managed to stand out. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like the look? Let us know in the comments section below.

