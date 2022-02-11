Ananya Panday’s promotional wardrobe for Gehraiyaan is controversially chic

The much-awaited film, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa is finally streaming and the audience just can’t keep calm! Ananya Panday who is known for her chic yet comfy style, did not fail to disappoint us one bit while promoting the film. Styled entirely by Lakshmi Lehr, let's decode all the classy outfits that she wore for the promotions of Gehraiyaan.

Her first promotional look for the film included a pista green cross wrap halter-neck top by Tiger Mist that featured a front tie-up detail placed at the side. The top was built in a manner that could easily create an impressive cut-out. The top was teamed with the Australian-based company's faux leather brown pants. Her uber-chic look was tied up together with the snakeskin pointed-toe heeled boots and circular earrings.

Rocking a floral corset top from Polite Society, Ananya looked like a dream come true! The sunset-hued floral colourful corset top came with strings on the sides, styled with a pair of pastel blue high-waisted shorts. The actress kept her look simple with a pair of colourful Kat Maconie three-tone pumps that gave her lots of height. For her accessories, she simply wore stacks of gold rings.

Continuing her stylish streak, Ananya stepped out in a chocolate brown ruched top that was held with a band-like detail. She styled it with high-waist ivory pants that were decked with flower prints. Her straight-fit outfit cropped right at her ankles created the look of barrel-leg pants. This was wrapped up with ankle-strap stilettos and double-neck chains that bore different pendants.

Ananya also donned a playful red dress by Magda Butrym that featured roomy bell sleeves, a deep V-neckline, a ruched detail, unique ruffled flower embellishments and tonal jacquard polka dots throughout that added sheen to the monochrome number. A large red flower held the blouse intact and flowed into a figure hugging high-waisted skirt which featured a similar statement flower at her waist. The Gehraiyaan actress completed the look with stacks of rings and black pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

Ms. Panday aced classic whites along with the colour blocking game, as she stepped out in a monochrome look curated with Cult Gaia's Alma white shorts. The mini number came with a back patch pocket and front overlap feature that created an asymmetric vent. This was teamed with With Jéan's strapless fastened top. The corset top bore a hook and eye front closure and non-functional silver buckles placed on both sides with an elastic. Ananya added colour to the all-white look by throwing on a bright blue blazer and neon green pointed-toe pumps. She sealed the look with silver chunky chain hoops and juicy pebble rings.

Ananya elevated her style game yet again as picked out a bright outfit. A peach-hued bodycon dress hugged her svelte figure and featured a bustier-style orange neckline. To match this, she rocked a bright neon orange single-breasted blazer. The Khaali Peeli actress skipped the accessories and stuck to the bright tone of the outfit with a pair of strappy stilettos.

Ananya Panday mismatched patterns and colours as she stepped out in a floral corset top that ended at her waist, paired with a bright, bottle-green leather skirt with a ruffle detail on one side of it. The Khaali Peeli actress added an extra pop of colour to her outfit by teaming it with turquoise blue strappy heels. She simply accessorised her ensemble with large silver hoop earrings.

For her next look, the actress kept it simple in an all white Alice McCall button-up crop top styled with a pair of high-waist matching denim pants, with statement gold buttons. Over this, a white denim jacket with puff sleeves completed the ensemble. A pair of leopard printed bright orange pumps added a splash of colour to this all-white denim look. She accessorised her monotone look with gold hoops.

Ananya Panday looked February red-y in a red dress with a halter neck that had a keyhole detail placed closed. The bodycon fit and the multiple tiered folds fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves. From the waist down, the dress featured a black zipper detail and waterfall that together brought an added feature of an asymmetric hem that made the outfit look dramatic. This mini dress was signed off with black lace-up stilettos embellished with gold details.

For an early premiere of the film, the actress wore a lime green crop top that came with full sleeves and white zipper detail. She teamed her peppy top with white denim pants from Amore Couture based in Mumbai. She completed her casual OOTN with classic white sneakers.

Corsets were definitely Ananya’s favourite during the promotions. She had us equipped with another bombshell look in a white corset from Mixedgals. It entailed a pearl-like design that had mini frills attached as the border. The plunging neckline outfit had a curved hem and looked cute when teamed with high-waist blue ripped jeans. She rolled it up to crop it as mid-length pants. Hot pink stilettos from Christian Louboutin with bows added a peppy touch to her look. Chunky chains including the chain-link accessory, star, and skull pendant, hoop earrings, and finger rings.

Ananya kept her look basic and simple in a black ribbed crop top with an inverted sweetheart cut out held together with a string, from Lionne clothing. Panday kept things as minimal as possible by styling this with a pair of high-waist baggy red pants with patch pockets. She further styled this with a pair of chunky sneakers. Gold hoop earrings and minimal gold rings completed her look.

The star kid stepped out for the screening of the film in a monochrome attire. Ananya played muse to the fashion designer house The Dolls House Fashion and picked a casual yet chic ensemble for the screening. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress paired a slip-in black faux leather cropped top with a black and white short skirt. She accessorised her look for the day in black ballerina stilettos with a black strap from the house of Christian Louboutin.

Which promotional look by the actress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

