Ananya Panday’s Rutu Neeva outfit is what you should be wearing for Christmas this year

Fashion has become an extremely integral part of all of our day to day living. It has almost become an extension of our personality and one which also helps us in evolving with every passing day. Needless to say, Bollywood isn't far behind. Our B'Town actresses are always acing the style game wearing some of the most stunning outfits and giving us major #FashionGoals. The stunning Ananya Panday who made her debut earlier this year with Student of the Year 2 has become a major fashionista in very little time.

The young 21 year old stepped out in the city for an event. Panday clearly seems to be enjoying the Christmas vibe. She dressed up in a red off-shoulder Rutu Neeva outfit. Her dress featured bardot sleeves and a fit and flared skater dress. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress kept it simple with a messy ponytail, filled in brows, nude lips and red strappy heels. The over all look put together is extremely chic, laid back and also a lot of fun. We like how she stuck to the stunning red hue - it just vibes really well with the whole festive feel.

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was received well at the box office and audiences sure did enjoy it as well.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's red outfit? Will we see you wearing something similar for Christmas or New Years? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :PINKVILLA

