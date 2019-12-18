Ananya Panday’s teamed her skirt with chunky daddy sneakers and we love it

Ananya Panday stepped out in the city and served us yet another pretty look.

It barely ever happens that you come across a face which is so mesmerizing and also manages to steal the hearts of the entire country. Ananya Panday surely seems to be on a roll and the stunning debutante sure did have a fabulous 2019. The 21 year old has already given two back to back hits with Student of the Year 2 earlier this year and the recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh. Panday stepped out in the city and served us yet another pretty look.

For the event Ananya stepped out in an off-white button down with cropped 3/4th bouffant sleeves and a neat collar. She teamed her spotless shirt with a high waisted short off-white skirt with two side panels enhancing the skirt by Riti Rahul Shah. She further on styled her look with a half up hair down hair do with beach wavy curls, filled in brows, nude pink lips and daddy sneakers in a colour combination of red, black and white.

We really like the whole vibe of the look. It is fresh, vibrant and the off-white hue really stands out. We also like how she hasn't tried to make the look look fussy. Brownie points for opting for those chunky sneakers which break the monotony and really stand out.

Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and has become a major hit making good money at the box office.

Did you like Ananya's outfit? What are your thoughts on her Pati Patni Aur Woh promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More