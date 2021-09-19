Ananya Panday’s travel fit epitomises cool style in white sports bra and denim shorts; Yay or Nay?

There’s truly no better joy than picking out an outfit that says comfort louder than anything else. For Ananya Panday, shorts play this role and remain a go-to. From white denim to blue, she’s placed her heart on many and always puts out very covetable looks. Here's a look to inspire your vacay-ready closet and is worth wearing all day.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh starlet takes shorts out often in the cutest way possible and there’s no lie we’ve taken all notes as we’re ready to take the flight. If you’re game to add the cool element in your travel bags, here’s something you didn’t know you’d love easily. Ananya was seen returning from the Maldives in a white sports bra that highlighted her toned abs which she put together with printed blue denim shorts that bore a frayed hem. Locking up the look of her mini shorts, a white and blue checkered shirt cinched her waist so chic. The finishing touches of her look were added by a minimal accessory game that approved a fingering, a cowrie-shell ankle chain, and a black mask.

Ananya’s sneakers complemented the white sleeveless number. Her messy and wavy hair sealed things for her and the no-makeup look has us wanting to travel with ease and zero makeup. She also kept it quirky with her phone cover that had lots of charming details.

What are your views about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

