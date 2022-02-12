Ananya Panday’s yellow set from Rozie Corsets is the perfect style to ditch red this Valentine’s; Yay or Nay?

Currently basking in the accolades for her role Tia in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday is in a happy mood sharing a train of Instagram stories thanking her friends, family and fans for the support. Just like how the movie has mixed responses from the audience, Ananya’s promotional looks did face some criticism with even anonymous Instagram fashion watchdog, Diet Sabya calling out a few of her looks to be not up to the mark. But this time, the 23-year-old actress gave us a ravishing look in bright yellow and we are all hearts.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr in an off-shoulder corset top teamed with a mini skirt, both from Rozie Corsets, Ananya looked chic and trendy. With a satin sheen and sweetheart neckline, her corset top had a romantic edge without any embroidery or embellishments on it. The mini skirt bore two patch pockets, a zipper running along in the centre and a broad waistband with button closure. Ananya styled it up with white lace-up heels and accessories that consisted of contemporary rings and earrings from Misho Designs and Viange. She pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail and wore subtle glam makeup featuring shimmery golden brown eyeshadow, nude glossy lips and a flawless matte base.

If you're going bonkers about wearing a red outfit on Valentine’s, here’s Ananya asking you to think twice because this neon yellow number is definitely a standout piece that sets you class apart! It’s corset fit and millennial-approved style tweak is perfect for a date night and is sure to grab all eyes! What are your thoughts on Ananya’s chic ensemble; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

