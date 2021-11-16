Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: 4 Star kid approved ways to style up shorts this winter

Shorts are one the cosiest fashion pieces one could wear. But if you are feeling chilly that doesn’t mean you have to give up on your favourite piece of clothing. Bollywood stars, especially the star kids, who live and breathe fashion are always here for our rescue. These divas have sported shorts multiple times in multiple ways and here are 4 dapper and cosy looks to take style inspiration from!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has always been a fashionista who loves to experiment with her style. She teamed her white denim shorts with a white tee and layered it up with a baby pink blazer. Giving a semi-formal touch with her coat to her sporty look, the SOTY 2 actress’ chic style was indeed fun. To keep the winter chills at bay, get a contrasting blazer to team up with your shorts like Annie!

Alia Bhatt

Posting a snuggly picture of herself, Alia Bhatt looked winter-ready in a comfy white sweater and denim shorts. She even upped the quirk factor of her look with a cream-hued beanie that bore multiple pins. Alia’s ribbed white knitted sweater was oversized and featured a drop shoulder silhouette. She looked cute and cuddly in her comfy sweater and shorts.

Shraddha Kapoor

Wearing ripped denim shorts and a burgundy hued camisole top, Shraddha Kapoor was donning the streets in style. She layered it with a comfy shrug that featured tassel details to keep her warm and also to add oomph to her street core look. The diva carried a white handbag and rounded off her chic look with a pair of simple flat sandals.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan amplified the glam factor by teaming her black shirts and hot pink printed jacket with velvety thigh-high boots. Her poppy jacket featured a zipper front and tribal pattern print all over it. Matching shorts and thigh-high boots can be a sleek trend to walk in style in this cool weather.

Which diva’s chic look in shorts do you like more? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif helps us beat our Monday blues with these 6 stunning outfits