Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Vacay essentials you must pack for your next trip

Seems like our nightmare is steadily coming to an end and we all can break free from our WFH-stations, and most importantly get out of our WFH wardrobes. We all deserve a relaxing vacation at the beach especially after the dreadful year that we all have had. Here are some vacay must-haves that can become the cornerstones of your holiday wardrobe.

A relaxed dress

Ananya Panday

A relaxed dress like the solid plain white one worn by Ananya Panday is something you must pack for your next trip. You can wear it as it is if you are going to a warm place or you can team it with a jacket and stockings if you are going to a cool place. A relaxed dress can also be styled with some beach sliders, sneakers or heels, depending on what the occasion is.

A comfy co-ord set

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is already famous for her statement-making style. She looks edgy yet relatable in this fuchsia co-ord joggers and sweatshirt from Ivy Park. A comfy co-ord set like this is a must no matter where you’re going. You can don this attire at the airport and even in a cool place with classic sneakers.

A swimsuit

Sara Ali Khan

Raking in accolades for her beach style is Sara Ali Khan. You simply cannot go on a vacation without packing a swimsuit. Sara’s neon monokini is the perfect vacay swimsuit. The criss-cross back and vibrant colour makes Sara shine brighter than the sun. The Pataudi princess added an extra dose of drama to the look by teaming it with a colourful sarong with a zig zag design. The neon bracelets and nail paint amplified the look.

Cargos/Joggers

Kriti Sanon

A comfy pair of bottoms is probably the most essential must-have that you should never forget to pack for your trip. A pair of cargo pants or joggers are not only comfortable on days when you have to walk a long way and explore, but are also extremely versatile. Kriti teamed her light-washed pants with a balck crop top and a contrasting oversized jacket. The white sneakers, sunglasses and edgy handbag elevated the look.

A beach hat

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks like Little Miss Sunshine as she is seen posing in a wide beach hat at the beach. There is no better way to achieve some protection from the sun than with a beach hat that will also add some extra glam to your outfit. This definitely does not mean you can skip your sunscreen. Sunscreen is a must no matter where you go. But in addition with a beach hat, it is all the more protection with a lot more glam.

What is your vacation essential that you never forget to pack? Let us know in the comments below.

