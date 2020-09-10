Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the millennial ways to rock polka dots in style

Polka dots are tricky to pull off, so here we have our leading ladies of Bollywood serving enough inspiration. Check it out

Polka dots were considered vintage up till a few years ago, however with the millennials bringing back the old trends and silhouettes, it has risen back to popularity. Polka dots are a fun and flirty way to add that extra oomph to any outfit. If you're looking for a new-age way to rock good old polka dots, you've come to the right place. Bollywood celebrities have made the most of their fashion choices in the recent past and polka dots have been a definite favourite. I mean, how can they not?

Ananya Panday has been quite a good advocate of rocking polka dots in style. She did it with not one but two trendy ensembles and we are in ae! First up is this black co-ord set that was a perfect mix of fun and flirty while she styled it with a pair of sneakers and tiny sunglasses. Adding to it was her curly hair that added extra oomph to the look.

Moving on, we have another gorgeous polka dot wonder by the diva. This bodycon fit perfectly on her curvy frame while the strapless silhouette added a trendy touch to the vintage print.

Moving on, we have Sara Ali Khan who also rocked polka dots in all its glory. She added a fun element with a ruffled hem while the mini wonder stole the show!

When you have Sara Ali Khan, you cannot not have a quirky touch! She styled her polka dots shorts-suit with neon elements that stole the show. A belt cinching her waist and contrasting ombre neon green heels surely makes a statement!

Lastly, we have who is not a millennial but her style definitely is! She styled her simple black polka dot shirt with a leather mini skirt showing the world how its done!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is a fan of her silk sarees and we have enough PROOF

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×