  1. Home
  2. fashion

Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the millennial ways to rock polka dots in style

Polka dots are tricky to pull off, so here we have our leading ladies of Bollywood serving enough inspiration. Check it out
12802 reads Mumbai
Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the millennial ways to rock polka dots in styleAnanya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the millennial ways to rock polka dots in styleAnanya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the millennial ways to rock polka dots in style
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Polka dots were considered vintage up till a few years ago, however with the millennials bringing back the old trends and silhouettes, it has risen back to popularity. Polka dots are a fun and flirty way to add that extra oomph to any outfit. If you're looking for a new-age way to rock good old polka dots, you've come to the right place. Bollywood celebrities have made the most of their fashion choices in the recent past and polka dots have been a definite favourite. I mean, how can they not? 

Ananya Panday has been quite a good advocate of rocking polka dots in style. She did it with not one but two trendy ensembles and we are in ae! First up is this black co-ord set that was a perfect mix of fun and flirty while she styled it with a pair of sneakers and tiny sunglasses. Adding to it was her curly hair that added extra oomph to the look. 

Moving on, we have another gorgeous polka dot wonder by the diva. This bodycon fit perfectly on her curvy frame while the strapless silhouette added a trendy touch to the vintage print. 

Moving on, we have Sara Ali Khan who also rocked polka dots in all its glory. She added a fun element with a ruffled hem while the mini wonder stole the show! 

When you have Sara Ali Khan, you cannot not have a quirky touch! She styled her polka dots shorts-suit with neon elements that stole the show. A belt cinching her waist and contrasting ombre neon green heels surely makes a statement! 

Lastly, we have Katrina Kaif who is not a millennial but her style definitely is! She styled her simple black polka dot shirt with a leather mini skirt showing the world how its done! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is a fan of her silk sarees and we have enough PROOF

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement