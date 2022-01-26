Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 red mini dresses to have a fab & flirty February

Red dresses have a sexy appeal on their own. We're going loud and absolutely in a tizzy with this hue since December and then there's the 14th coming up next month. Don't want to make your love-filled look standard? Let's make you the wearer of OTT glam that's flanked with a flirty appeal. Here are a few looks from B-town beauties that live in our hearts rent-free and trust us when you don these hot mini numbers you'll look like a definite winner.

Deepika Padukone

Team slay! Look at Ranveer Singh's lady love, the 83 actresses who have taken the top seat of the ever-best-dressed list for years now. We're complaining of the temps being dropped, but not anymore with this inspiration bookmarked. DP's V-neck strappy dress was swamped with tassels and sparkly embellishments that looked like a party. She sealed off her red carpet look with neutral-toned pumps.

Sara Ali Khan

Acing desi looks isn't her only forte. We don't think this mini dress with an asymmetric ruffled hem will ever stop being our favourite. The strappy ensemble comes with a dashing overlap feature. Make it look next-level alluring with peep-toe stilettos that match, a mask, and a sling bag.

Shraddha Kapoor

This diva's style needs no introduction. If bombshell has a name, you know it would be the Ek Villain actress. The strapless dress came with a tiered feature attached to the neckline. It's the asymmetric drape at the side that's resting on the floor as a train is making us swoon. Wear your attire with criss-cross black tie-up pumps. That's your way to sparkle effortlessly.

Shanaya Kapoor

Want a dress that keeps on making a statement? It's this satin strappy dress with a cowl-neck that can be gloriously accessorised with a shiny bracelet, earrings, and a chain. Don't forget to ready your pout.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A dotting momma who never fails to nail her looks. Dressed exceptionally chic in true Bebo style, she wore a dress with a scalloped hem and the popular needlework technique, Broderie Anglaise. Her OOTD set the tone for a stunning monochrome look with white sneakers and oversized black sunnies.

Janhvi Kapoor

Office goers, can't find a reason to rejoice? We can definitely give you one. While you have your mask on, let your outfit be the one to steal the show. The Roohi actress wore a Fleur du Mal blazer dress that looked striking with shoulder pads and the belt that cinched her waist. Get your look to colour-block with orange tie-up stilettos.

Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan girl looked like a breath of fresh and hot air dressed in Magda Butrym's Rs. 59,147.98 dress that consisted of tonal jacquard polka dots, shoulder pads, V-neckline, and floral applique details. This was styled with black ankle-strap pumps. Just saying, you won't go wrong with how edgy it looks!

Which diva's red dress do you wish to wear on Valentine's day? Let us know in the comments below.

