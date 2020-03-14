Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Proof that EVERY look from last night was about a thigh high slit

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/ananya_panday_sara_ali_khan_.jpg?itok=0GjvIBZB

At an event last night, the who's who of the industry were present. Check out the most stylish and fashionable looks that you missed out on!

There is always something up in Bollywood. Be it film screenings, award shows, red carpet events, launches or more, the buzz is always there. Last night, was no different. Sure, there are quite a number of things trying to bring down the spirit, like the Coronavirus spread, etc., but it doesn't seem to dull the sparkle of the industry. At an event last night, the who's who of the industry glammed up and showed up all decked up in their best avatars, setting the place on fire.

Ananya Panday

In a black Monique Lhuiler gown which bore gold work on it, Ananya looked glamorous. The diva's outfit also featured a one-shoulder full sleeve and a bodice that hugged her hourglass figure well. From waist-down, the gown opened up into a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned leg. Metallic Jimmy Choo stilettos went with the outfit well. To further glam herself up for the red carpet, the Kaali Peeli actress pulled her hair into a low bun and had a few lose strands styled into soft curls that framed her face well.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looked like a vision in a baby pink strapless gown with a tonne of feather detailing on it. The gown by Georges Chakra featured a double-bow detailing across her chest. From waist-down, Sara's dress featured a lot of feather detailing on the bodice and a thigh-high slit! With her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail, the Love Aaj Kal star looked flawless.

Kriti Sanon

In an emerald green lavish gown by Shantanu and Nikhil, the actress rocked the outfit with a plunging neckline and a ruffle detailed top. With cut-outs at the waist, the outfit flowed easily from waist-down and featured a large flare. Complete with drop diamond earrings, smokey green shimmery eyes and pink lips, the diva looked her glamorous best in the outfit.



Probably the only one who didn't wear a dress with a slit last evening, Taapsee made for a bold look in a black strapless gown with a mesh off-shoulder bodice dress by Tanieya Khanuja. The dress featured a drape that flowed freely and a single shoulder sleeve. With her hair pinned up neatly into a chic bun, dark grunge makeup which included red lips and dark eyes, ensured she looked glamorous last evening.

Who according to you was the best dressed last night? Comment below and let us know.

