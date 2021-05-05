Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Stylish crop tops that you must-have this season

Crop tops have become a wardrobe essential for all the young ladies and our Bollywood divas are here proving just that.

There are hardly any outfits that we see these days that do not feature a crop top. Crop tops have become a major wardrobe essential and every fashion lover needs to own them. Crop tops with high-waisted pants and skirts are the raging trend right this summer and we are so on board with it. Crop tops were a major trend in the 2000’s and are still worn in the same way. This piece of clothing has only evolved since, giving us a chance to experiment and have a whole lot of fun with it! Our Bollywood leading ladies are charming the audience with their different crop top looks and inspiring young fashionistas to add crop tops as an essential into their wardrobes.

Bikini Crop Top

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been a major fashion inspiration to all the youth out there and for good reason. The young star looked absolutely sensational in a white V-neck bikini crop top that she paired with high-waisted black denim jeans. The actress kept the classic black and white look simple with subtle makeup and nude lips. She accessorised the ensemble with statement hoops and chunky rings.

One-Shoulder Crop Top

We are all well aware that Katrina Kaif’s style motto is keeping it as minimalistic and fuss-free as possible. The actress always lives up to her motto and still manages to leave us all in awe of her looks. Sporting a one-shoulder blush pink crop top, the diva made an extremely strong style statement. She paired the plain crop top with simple blue denims and ditched the accessories. She ditched the accessories and went for a no-makeup look along with messy hair.

Off-Shoulder Crop Top

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor’s outfits are always bold and sizzling and yet look extremely comfy. The Befikre actress looked extremely chic as she posed in a stunning red off-shoulder crop top that she paired up with denim blue flared jeans. She teamed up the look with a neutral base and smokey eyes and went extremely minimal with the accessories as we spotted only a simple bracelet on her hand.

Knotted Crop Top

Alia Bhatt has left us all in awe with her acting skills as well as her fashion skills. The Gully Boy actress looked fresh as a daisy in a neon front knotted crop top that she paired with high-rise denim jeans. She added an edge to the ensemble by layering it with a quirky jacket featuring smiley prints. She went for a natural makeup look and accessorised the easy-going outfit with an adorable matching neon hair pin and added another bold hue with neon orange heels.

Peasant Crop Top

Sara Ali Khan

The pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan channeled a retro vibe with her crop top choice. She looked like a bright ray of sunshine as she slipped into a yellow peasant silk crop top featuring a plunging neckline and a knot detailing in the front. It also featured oversized puffed sleeves which further added onto the retroness of the outfit. She paired the crop top with high-rise straight fit pants with yellow, mint blue and silver sequins work and stripes. The actress teamed the look with a floral yellow headband, statement rings and gold strappy pumps.

Which crop top style is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

