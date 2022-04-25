Ananya Panday served the ultimate glam sight in Frisky's little white dress; Yay or Nay?

Turns out, white is going nowhere this season. A hue that needs no boastful of an introduction is back knocking at our screens for good. We can't do a party season without prioritising what our hearts would love, say be it with a colour preference or the silhouette's fit, these factors become vital, and not everybody willingly agrees to turn a blind eye when glamour is all we need. Calling extra attention to this cutesy dress is just what we want to do today.

Last night Bollywood town had a fun-filled night as we came across stars in their happy element as they were all spotted heading to Karan Johar's party. It just so happened to double up as a fashion parade and our diva, Ananya Panday chose to show up like a bomb in a mini dress. She truly has a knack for delivering a mind-blowing look every single time and her recent was in a mini dress. Her Little White Dress from Frisky. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Gehraiyaan actress rocked a strappy Onyx Dress by Runaway that featured a corset detail with mesh fabric attached to it and an extremely complimenting detail of a sweetheart neckline.

This body-hugging dress had a plunging neckline which looked its party-ready part with Minerali Store's chain link necklace that consisted of sparkly studs. Ananya's simple hairdo was brushed into a side partition and for her makeup, her eyes stood out with kohl, and her eyebrows were immaculately defined. Her pretty nails had an entirely different story of green to narrate.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh to Shahid Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?