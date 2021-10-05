Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: 5 Times star kids set the fashion score high with their BFF style goals

The friendship of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and and are well known BFF squad in the tinsel town. The A list celebrities’ millennial kids have found a strong bond in each other besides all the fame and success. While each has their own unique style sense, the girl squad continues to be a huge fashion sensation in the Instagram world donning trending voluptuous looks in glamorous ways. Here are 5 times they gave major BFF goals in their dashing looks.

Party animal vibe

For a fun house party, Ananay Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen in sensuous outfits each rocking their fabulous figure in bodycon numbers. While Ananya was seen in a black one-shoulder mini dress, Shanaya looked stylish in her navy velvet-textured partially sheer close neck bodycon mini dress. Suhana donned a flirty lavender V neck dress that accentuated her curves well. Navya looked fab in her grey strapless dress teamed with a red jacket. Their makeup game was on point and accessories were kept minimal.

Twinning & Winning

Ananya and Shanaya’s casual look in white top and denim bottoms was a breath of fresh air with a millennial style twist. The SOTY 2 star posted the picture of her wearing a strapless white tube top with quirky blue jeans chilling against a beige wall with her BFF who was seen in a one-shoulder top and white ripped shorts. They completely nailed the ‘messy hair don’t care’ look!

Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor aced twinning in a black and white mini dress and looked cute together. Both of them styled up with layered necklaces that included a customised name locket and left their hair in a side-parted updo. Red lips and dewy makeup completed their uber-cool Y2K trendy look.

Beachy style

For a New Year celebration by the beachside SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday picked their cosy look that was in tune with each other’s vibe! Suhana looked classy in a breezy maxi dress that featured a fit and flare silhouette and lace-up details at the sides. Ananya kept it sporty and chic in her long green printed shirt and shorts.

Date ready looks

Shanaya, Khushi and Ananya dolled up in shades of pastel and looked fabulous together. While Shanaya looked stunning in a strapless checkered print flower dress, Khushi rocked a floral print maxi dress that featured a frilled plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Ananya looked dapper in a pink blazer teamed with a white tee and matching denim shorts.

Which star kid’s style do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

