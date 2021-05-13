Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: Bollywood divas who SLAYED in cut outs this season

Get ready to go extraaa!

Summer is here to scream notable fashion trends like cottage core, monochrome, bralette tops, florals, maxis, shimmery fits and many others. Outfits that feature gorgeous cut-outs are also quite the rage now. Have you heard and seen babes of Bollywood wearing these that gives us all a peek of their toned-abs? Definitely not meant for the faint-hearted. This geometrical pattern does not restrict itself to the centre alone, it can be shaped to accentuate your midriff, back, and sides.



If you’re on the guest list to a virtual party, it’s time you wear one of these to radiate panache. We managed to fish out inspiration for you from our B-town divas. Get ready to join the team extra enviable with these edgy ensembles.

Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli actress showed us how to follow the cut-out dress bandwagon by putting up a smoke show. Featuring Designer Nikhil Thampi’s black mini dress that bore a choker line with decorated metals and a cut-out waist that highlighted her toned midriff. She sealed the deal with strappy heels, no accessories, an eyeliner, nude lips, filled-in brows and highlighted skin.

Vaani Kapoor

Strappy details for the win! Say hello to warm summer days with this pastel yellow number and keep your spirit up. All thanks to Fashion stylists’ Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar for creating this magic. The straps placed on her midriff do absolute justice to her toned abs. The thigh-high slit deserves an equal mention too. The look was taken several notches higher with her eye makeup, peach glossy lips, and pretty waves.

Shanaya Kapoor

This Gen-Z queen has been stealing everybody’s eyes and hearts all at once since the day she made her Insta handle visible to the public. She’s all set to shoot for her debut film this year with Dharma Movies. Tanya Ghavri styled Shanaya Kapoor in a mini black jersey cut-out dress with a short sleeve on the side and an asymmetric cut on the other. The open pattern at the right help showcases her super toned midriff. She complimented the look with hoop earrings, smokey lids, glossy lips, straight hair, enhanced lashes, neatly drawn brows and eyes.

If you believe that the colour black deserves no backseat, you’re at the right spot. Take a cue from actress if you wish to slip into a backless black body-hugging gown that’s sure to set things around you on fire (the good kind, of course). Drawing focus to the cut-outs at the centre and sides, strappy details at the back and neck sealed with a golden metal sure set the fashion bar high. Brownie points to costume stylist Mohit Rai for putting this look together. To create a dramatic impact, her brows were brushed perfectly, eyeliner smudged well with a noticeable wing and her lids painted in dark shades of peach.

Diana Penty

Got your summer shade on? Trust this pretty princess to show you how to pair a stretchy material bodysuit with your regular jeans. This full-sleeved garb can be worn on any given day and to any informal event. She brushed her hair into a ponytail and managed to swipe on lipstick to strike a pose under the summer sun.

