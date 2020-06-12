Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor give you ALL the inspiration you need to dress up with your BFF post quarantine

Setting BFF and fashion goals, all in one post are the fashionable duo, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Check it out

We’ll be honest here, it literally feels like a long long time since anyone (including us) has managed to dress up and take a picture. But, today Ananya Panday did bring back all the ‘twin with your BFF’ memories in just a jiffy. The Student of the Year 2 actress took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her best friend and Kapoor offspring, Shanaya Kapoor.

In the photo that seems to have been captured during the golden hour, the sunkissed beauties look no less of a vision. We loved the fact that they slyly showed off their tones bodies. The entire shoot looked like they did put effort but kept it laid back at the same time.

Ananya is seen in a pair of jeans and a strapless tube top. The top showed enough of her toned body while she kept the rest of her look effortless with natural hair that had a moment with the wind, silver hoops and minimal makeup. When we say effortless, we mean it because she did complete her look with a bright pair of sliders.

Shanaya, on the other hand, looked no less of a diva as she opted for white daisy dukes and a matching crop top with tie-up details around the waist. Her long mane was left open while her dewy skin glistened in the sunlight. A gold bracelet and a pair of flipflops made for a gorgeous and laid-back look.

We are definitely bookmarking their looks for our next ‘impromptu’ photoshoot with our BFF.

What are your thoughts about their looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

