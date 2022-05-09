Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor: Stars who layered up monochrome co-ord sets super cool with jackets

The concept of perfection doesn't exist every day but with monochrome coordinated sets, it could totally be the one to look for. Fail style statements have nothing on these because what's as easy as these to show you that a look is wrapped up on fleek? Everybody is out there living the glam hours or at least let's admit some of us are trying to make our days look chic without wanting to consciously welcome the thought of Covid 19 and all of its horrifying sisters and brothers knowns as variants.

If an elevated style is a word that's popped up on your screens the most, you know fashion is all for something flawless and head-turning. Rightly so, winter fashion continues to linger around and we can't help but add it to our hearts. Jackets and blazers are still trending with celebs giving their approval and our eyes pretty much love the sight of these layers worn over single-toned coordinated combos. Here's how to style yours.

Ananya Panday

It doesn't take two to tango anymore, it's three, we said it! The Liger actress rocked Studio Amelia's three-piece set. The monochrome brown combo featured a bralette and high-waisted trousers. These were topped off with an oversized blazer left unbuttoned and looked its natty bit. Her look was sealed up with neutral-toned strappy stilettos and a single necklace.

Tara Sutaria

Send help! What's up with the fire mode on, Tara? The Heropanti 2 starlet was styled by Meagan Concessio in a three-piece set from Antithesis. Her chiffon bralette looked amped up and all edgy when paired up with baggy cargo pants and an oversized blazer. Here's an official bye to conventional pantsuits, the stunner wore her outfit complete with a crossbody mini bag, tinted sunnies, and pointed-toe pumps.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

We've cracked a recipe for all things jazzy and natty! Where's your next brunch at? The mother-of-two put a slay look on with a set by Label Bella' D by Dimple Belani-Thadani. This three-piece set consisted of wide-legged trousers, a crop top, and a long shrug. It was also heavily accessorised with gorgeous necklaces stacked well and pointed-toe pumps tied it all up.

Shanaya Kapoor

We love a good overdose of white ensembles and who said summer looks fashionable only when striking colours are around? Give this hue the spotlight treatment as the Bedhadak sported a Genny white tube top, blazer, and cigarette pants that bore a very adorable bow tie detail. Go own that best-dressed title in a party already once you sign off this look with ankle-strap stilettos and a single chain.

Katrina Kaif

Smoking hot! A routine we love when the Sooryavanshi actress does it. Why speak sophistication always with a pantsuit? Sneak in a dash of oomph with this three-piece pantsuit. The marsala wine creation by Nikhil Thampi bore a cropped vest coat with a plunging neckline, a blazer, and high-waisted trousers. Accessories are absolute essentials when you wish to stand out. So make it look bedazzling with heaps of accessories.

