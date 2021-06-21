Ananya Panday in shimmer outfit has us SWOONING all the time

If you’re living in a tracksuit it’s time to dress up for fun and switch it up with sparkly treats.

If you have a long history with shimmery attire you know it's a perfect choice for every event and to ace that glowing selfie. They’ve always made it to the Perma-trends list. Simply put, they don’t deserve a comeback because they were born to stay and slay. No wardrobe would seem complete without at least one sparkly element. Whether you prefer a lehenga, mini dress, or a gown, these were made to set everybody’s pulses racing for a good reason. Guess who donned it all? The millennial favourite, Actress Ananya Panday, has placed all that glitters on her fashion menu since the get-go.

Read ahead to lean into the joys of acing shimmer ensembles featuring Ananya’s fashion moments.

A bodycon dress will have to complement your curves. Here’s how to work it right like Ananya. She dressed up in a silver floor-length tail dress. The high-low slit and silver ankle-strap heels were sure to keep everyone hooked.

Amit Aggarwal's mini strapless wonder is a worth-it steal. The lavender gown featured a U-shaped pattern and silver embellishments at the top. The downward pleated details were crafted with striped mesh fabric. Don't we all admire the pattern play in this case?

More power to the black gown! Can one ever say no to an all-black dress? The tiered-ruffle details played as the cherry on the cake here. The Student of the Year 2 actor looked like a glam girl in a Gauri & Nainika halter neck gown. The black ruched fabric had a plunging neckline and the layered texture was lit up in silver embellishments.

If there is one word that describes a white dress, it has to be fab. Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, fashion stylists, paired this white sequin noodle strap dress with fringed heels.

The Khaali Peeli actress looked stunning in a Krésha Bajaj lehenga set that included a sleeveless blouse, sheer dupatta, and voluminous skirt embellished with sequins and crystals in the shape of waves.

