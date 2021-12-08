Ananya Panday showed the sweatshirt season looks better with a taste of tie dye: Yay or Nay?

A cheerful month indeed calls out for some fun. It's natural for us to be drawn to some new and vibrant tweaks in every way possible. One of the things being obvious is to ensure our style is right on point which includes following trends religiously. Let's talk tie-dye, that's been supremely famous this year with almost every soul obsessed with it. Especially Ananya Panday who seems to love it all through dresses, tees, pants, and more.

For both the curious and the obsessed, this print is here to stay so why have just one in your closet? Let a colour play add freshness to your closet. Oh, how well the 23-year-old has got this right. Since warm ensembles are already on our winter-style agenda, this sweatshirt donned by the Khaali Peeli actress can be the Christmas bonus you need. The young starlet was spotted outside her yoga studio keeping it casually comforting which looked perfect.

Ananya's sweatshirt in shades of brown, white, blue, and purple brought a riot of coolness along with it. It entailed complex patterns in which the colours were splashed and looked every bit appealing. She pulled its sleeves up and clubbed it with black biker shorts. Again, another buzzy trend that’s received the likes of stars like Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, and more. Look at how sporty it looks and this is an excellent option when you put together a casual look.

To wrap up her look, the Pati Patni Aur Woh starlet chose Gucci’s slides with ‘Not Fake’ printed on them in yellow. We guess she believes in more colour the better concept and here agrees with her water bottle as well. Ananya had a black face mask in place, eyebrows filled in, eyeliner drawn thin, and hair tied into a bun.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

