Ananya Panday shows a corset top and cargo pants are the chicest picks for a dinner outing: Yay or Nay?

Ah, just the thought of spring has us in a no-warm clothes mood. As we gleefully look at the brighter side of fashion, we're more than happy to keep a tab on the choices we make even when out for a dinner. No jackets needn't stand a chance anymore and if you want to say 'hot glam' is the new cool, join us on the mini style tour right now. If dining out with family or bae has you stoked to be sort of living the pre-pandemic life but with your masks on, here's an inspiration we picked up from B-town's cutie.

Ananya Panday has been making waves not just in the acting department but her sartorial taste is just as bang-on a sight it can get. The Gehraiyaan girl had a different outfit for her dinner look as she ditched skirts and dresses, she kept it casual yet in her own fabulous way. Spotted outside a restaurant with her family last night, the 23-year-old picked out a maroon corset top that bore white contrast stitch detailing with an asymmetric hem as it made for side cut-out details.

Miss Panday wore the strappy crop top with high-waist denim cargo pants that had baggy 3D patch pockets. The loose-fit is ideal for the ones who want to steer clear of skinny-fit jeans that are most certainly going to leave you sweating. She rounded off her OOTN with running shoes and gold hoops that looked as neatly put as her sleek ponytail and semi-dewy makeup.

