Ananya Panday shows to go casual is the coolest with a white cropped tee and ripped jeans: Yay or Nay?

Denim is definitely the talking-point fabric in summers. It knows how to echo both comfort and cool for us in equal measure. Available to us in multiple shades, whether you want to take it to an extreme level or keep it super casual, you will see yes written all over. What's the most obvious of all you've spotted on most people since spring rolled out? The ripped jeans. Heavily-ripped or just minimal enough, it brings an unmatchable edge. For a lesson on how to go classic and contemporary, these tips are what you need.

Last night, Bollywood's fashion girls such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were out for dinner and dressed in nothing but fabulous getups. The Gehraiyaan star showed how to look chic from head to toe as she chose a monochrome look with a cute girly touch. White was in the picture as she rocked a cropped graphic tee that had 'Trouble' printed within the heart outlined with blue, white, and green, the 23-year-old clubbed the crew-neck ensemble with high-waisted jeans that bore ripped details and had itself cropped at her ankles.

As for the accessory department, we saw everything bang-on with essentials like arm candy and footwear. She paid much attention to details as her Bottega Veneta Jodie pastel bag matched the coloured detail on her tee. And, the double-strapped pink stilettos too were just as perfect. Ananya had her hoop earrings worn. She wore her short hair in a middle-parted style and her skin was just so dewy.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.