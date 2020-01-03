Ananya Panday shows off her gorgeous curves in a bubblegum pink dress by Oh Polly; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday makes sure all eyes are on her as she stuns in a bodycon pink dress by Oh Polly. Check it out

The newbie of Bollywood, Ananya Panday has been creating a lot of buzz since the start of the career and there’s no denying that! Even before the release of her first movie, Student of the Year 2, the actress was quick enough to sign her second one, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. While she is clearly on a roll when it comes down to her work front, the 21-year-old is also making sure she is impeccably dressed wherever she goes. From airports lobbies to red carpet events, Ms Panday is definitely putting her best foot forward.

New Year’s eve was another reason for her to dress up and show off her stunning wardrobe. The actress made a splash in a bubblegum pink mini dress by Oh Polly. She made sure all eyes were on her as she showed off her gorgeous curves in the bright bodycon dress. The dress featured a broad-strapped halter neckline with a strapless back that showed enough of her skin. The glossy, patent leather dress then made cropped below her hips that showed off her long toned legs.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress let her dress do all the talking and kept the rest of her look simple with a pair of silver hoops and neutral-toned makeup. Adding to it, she styled the attire with a pair of strappy tie-up block heels that added height to her already tall and lean frame.

We are absolute fans of the look and cannot wait to see her in more such dresses. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

