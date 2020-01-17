Ananya Panday shows off her gorgeous curves in a quirky bodycon by Clio Peppiatt; Yay or Nay?

Ananya Panday gives her bodycon dress a quirky twist as she steps out in the city. Check it out

The young actress, Ananya Panday has currently been on a roll with her and there’s no denying that! The actress who has been been in the industry for less than a year has already made it to the big screen twice with Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The 21-year-old is now on to her third film, Khaali Peeli where she stars alongside, Ishaan Khatter. While the young actress is cleary aceing when it comes down to her work front, her fashion sense also seems to have n bounds. She has always made sure to raise the bar high with her stunning ensembles and yesterday it proved to the no different.

For the night out, Ms Panday chose a quirky shimmery dress by Clio Peppiatt that perfectly hug her body to accentuate her gorgeous curves. Adding to it, the bodycon featured a short hem that shoed enough of her long toned legs. The dress further featured quirky prints all over that added more to the playful vibe. Lastly, it bore a feathered hem that worked as another statement element.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress, Ms Panday styled the look with a pair of pink strappy heels and a matching heart-shaped arm-candy. She then let her wavy hair loose accompanied by a glowy neutral-toned makeup.

What are your thoughts about her look? Do you like her quirky ensemble? Let us know in the comments section below.

