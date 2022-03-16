Ananya Panday shows how to be a cool strutter in black ripped jeans and Bershka's sleeveless tee: Yay or Nay?

Lovers of summer fashion are rejoicing because all we now have is room for dashing pick-me-ups like breezy cute dresses, crop tops, denim, and lots of cool stuff like shorts and skirts. While there's intense room for sweat, there's equally a lot of magic revolving around lightweight outfits. Why carry the extra cosiness of baggage that winter may have left behind? Today's reference in line is especially for the one who can't do a day without a black outfit even when the scorching heat is in the picture.

Ananya Panday's approach to dressing has the right mix of athleisure, street-style, and a flirty-cool style. She not only takes trends forward but also sets new and fashionable ones. We saw her love for ripped jeans again as she was snapped in the city recently and her denim fever could put you on one too. She picked out Bershka's crew-neck sleeveless tee that featured the 'Restless Angel' slogan printed in block letters all coloured white. The last thing you'd want to take the brunt of would be the excessive summer heat, so skip your skinny jeans for a day, and opt for a baggy fit just as the Gehraiyaan star did.

Her cropped t-shirt was put together all chic with ripped bottoms and white sneakers that had 'Love' written on it in colourful shades and black. She had her hand accessorised with a stacked beaded gold bracelet. Ananya's middle-parted hair was left open in its natural element and her skin had almost no makeup on.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Shraddha Kapoor showed how to make a fabulous summer style splash in maxi dresses