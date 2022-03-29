Ananya Panday shows how to bring the cool in summer in a white tank top and ripped jeans: Yay or Nay?

Ask a cool fashionista what's the uniform for the season? It's that time of the year when leaving behind the thought of donning jeans sounds like the biggest sin. It's a year-round staple no matter what fabric steals your heart first. You may work a little hard on freshening your closet with cute dresses and shorts, but a top and jeans to do with that just do you more than fabulous always. Leave the habit of sandwiching yourself with layers of outfits and save yourself from the sweaty feels you never asked for.

Can we just take a minute to go off the topic to ask Ananya Panday how many looks can she pull off all day and week? We still have her getup fresh in a strapless sparkly dress with a train by Falguni Shane Peacock that she wore on the grand finale night of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Keeping it ultra-casual and yet chic to look at, she picked out a white sleeveless tank top that came with a body-hugging silhouette for her night out. The Gehraiyaan actress combined this cropped number with high-waisted blue jeans that cropped right at her ankles and had ripped details placed on multiple spots on the outfit.

For accessories, she chose to go minimal and sporty with multi-coloured kicks that look best overall for there is quite the balance maintained. No jazzy, just a whole lotta wow. Miss Panday wore red earrings with evil symbols on them and signed it off with a silk-like glossy shoulder bag. She kept her hair open and her eyebrows looked done with kohl.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | FDCI x LFW Roundup: Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Fab showstoppers who heated up the runway