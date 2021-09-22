Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Hairstyles by celebs to look breathtaking this wedding season

The most important thing in your outfit is your hair. If your hair isn't good, then your whole look can fall apart. Well, it might become confusing sometimes on how to style your hair. More importantly, with the wedding season and festivities coming up. We need to look flawless with our ethnic wear, and doing the same hairstyle again and again kind of kills the excitement.

Bollywood celebs have worn so many unique hairstyles which are elegant as well as easy to make. We are going to show you some of those looks that you can try with your ethnic wear and rock the season.

Messy Bun

This hairstyle is very much in trend. A messy hair updo is most loved, whether for a simple day look or a function. Shanaya Kapoor looked ravishing in her hair, which she did for a wedding. Her centre-parted curly hair was tied back in a low bun. This hairstyle can be done on short as well as long hair.

Half Up Half Down

This hairstyle can also be taken from the desk to dinner. styled her hair in a half-bun. The top half of her hair was tied in a bun, and the left hair was open. With side-swept bangs on one side, it looked more elegant. This look will go perfectly with ethnic as well as modern wear. This will look good on short as well as long hair.

Open Hair French Braids

Sara Ali Khan is fond of this hairstyle and looks amazing. Simple french braids from the centre to both sides pinned inside the open hair. She has curled her hair from the bottom to give a flowy look. This hairstyle is perfect for a wedding day look and can be paired with suits, lehengas and even sarees.

French Braids

Loose french braids from the top are the most elegant hairstyle. did her hair into loose french braids up till the neck, and the left hair open in the ponytail. This hairstyle looks amazing with western and ethnic looks.

Fishtail Braids

The most loved type of braids is fishtail. From to Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan, everybody loves fishtail hairstyles. Alia looked stunning in her fishtail braids. Some hair falling on her face and the messy look from the top made her look ravishing. This look will be perfect for a festivity or wedding.

French Braided Ponytail

Ananya pulled off a french braided ponytail hairstyle. She did a french braid at the top centre section and tied it along with the rest of her hair into a high ponytail. Her hair was curled which looked great in the ponytail. The edgy hairstyle can be upgraded from a street style look to wedding attire.

Braided Ponytail

This hairstyle is quite in trend nowadays. , the fashion diva, did a long braided ponytail. She tied her sleek hair into a ponytail and the ponytail was braided till the end. She looked chic and poised in that look. This hairstyle will look amazing with suits and lehengas.

These were a few hairstyles that we think are in trend and will look amazing even for your everyday look.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments down below.

